Dubai: If you are a regular visitor to Global Village, you can look forward to a special Ramadan experience, as the popular family friendly destination has announced several Ramadan themed attractions. Not only has Global Village changed its timings (6pm to 2am) during the month, there are also several themed activities and experiences that you can enjoy.
Ramadan Wonder Souq
The Ramadan Wonder Souq allows you to enjoy ending your fast with other visitors, in a calm environment every Tuesday. As the Ramadan canon is fired, you can enjoy an iftar meal as a community. Other attractions at the souq that you can enjoy throughout the week include traditional delicacies from across the world, that you can buy from the many vendors in the area.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C4oQaOcL7ge/
You can also shop for coffee beans from Yemen and Africa, prayer mats and beads from Yemen and Afghanistan, teacups from Turkey and Egypt, and other Ramadan-themed décor, traditional dresses, incense and abayas.
You can also look forward to an orchestra performing traditional Arabic compositions and get Henna art on your hands, while enjoying Ramadan-themed shows on the main stage.
Ramadan Step Challenge
Another attraction at Global Village is the Step Challenge, which encourages visitors to clock 10,000 steps within Global Village. The challenge can be completed by logging into the Global Village app on your phone, and those who do complete 10,000 steps during a single visit, and before midnight, automatically enter into a weekly draw.
Entry costs
- Any day tickets – Dh30 (Dh27 online)
- Weekday tickets – Dh25 (Dh22.50 online)
If you buy your tickets online through the Global Village website - www.globalvillage.ae, you will get a 10 per cent discount.
Apart from the souq and Global Village, there are many different Ramadan night markets and souqs that have been organised across the city as well. For a list of the top Ramadan markets you should not miss, click here.