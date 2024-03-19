But while green transition is expected to drive job growth, technology will have a dual effect – it will drive both job growth and decline.

These were the results of The Future Jobs Report 2023 by the World Economic Forum. The report studied 673 million employees from across the world and found that 69 million jobs will be created in the next five years, while 83 million new jobs will be put at risk by economic pressures and automation.

This means that one in four jobs will be disrupted in the next five years.

If you are wondering how you can get on top of this job churn, here are the skills and occupations that you can consider.

Rise of the machines, rise of new careers

While automation poses a threat to some roles, it also creates exciting new ones. Here's a glimpse into how the jobs will change in the near future:

Top 10 fastest growing jobs

1. Al and Machine Learning Specialists

2. Sustainability Specialists

3. Business Intelligence Analysts

4. Information Security Analysts

5. Fintech Engineers

6. Data Analysts and Scientists

7. Robotics Engineers

8. Big Data Specialists

9. Agricultural Equipment Operators

10. Digital Transformation Specialists

Top 10 fastest declining jobs

1. Bank Tellers and Related Clerks

2. Postal Service Clerks

3. Cashiers and ticket Clerks

4. Data Entry Clerks

5. Administrative and Executive Secretaries

6. Material-Recording and Stock-Keeping Clerks

7. Accounting, Bookkeeping and Payroll Clerks

8. Legislators and Officials

9. Statistical, Finance and Insurance Clerks

10. Door-To-Door Sales Workers, News and Street Vendors, and Related Workers

Jobs on the decline: Are you at risk?

If your role involves repetitive tasks or data entry, it might be time to upskill. While the list above provided a snapshot of the jobs that were rising and declining the quickest, the following list provides the rise and fall that will be the most in terms of volume.

Top 10 largest growth jobs

1. Agricultural Equipment Operators

2. Heavy Truck and Bus Drivers

3. Vocational Education Teachers

4. Mechanics and Machinery Repairers

5. Business Development Professionals

6. Building Frame and Related Trades Workers

7. University and Higher Education Teachers

8. Electro-technology Engineers

9. Sheet and Structural Metal Workers, Moulders and Welders

10. Special Education Teachers

Top 10 largest declining jobs

1. Data Entry Clerks

2. Administrative and Executive Secretaries

3. Accounting, Bookkeeping and Payroll Clerks

4. Security Guards

5. Building Caretakers and Housekeepers

6. Cashiers and Ticket Clerks

7. Material-Recording and Stock-Keeping Clerks

8. Assembly and Factory Workers

9. Postal Service Clerks

10. Bank Tellers and Related Clerks

The skills that will set you apart

In today’s job market, these skills are prioritised:

1. Analytical thinking

2. Creative thinking

3. Resilience, flexibility and agility

4. Motivation and self-awareness

5. Curiosity and lifelong learning

6. Technological literacy

7. Dependability and attention to detail

8. Empathy and active listening

9. Leadership and social influence

10. Quality control

But as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data come into play, the list looks quite different for the future.

Top 10 skills on the rise

These are the skills judged to be increasing in importance most rapidly between 2023 and 2027:

1. Creative thinking

2. Analytical thinking

3. Technological literacy

4. Curiosity and lifelong learning

5. Resilience, flexibility and agility

6. Systems thinking

7. Al and big data

8. Motivation and self-awareness

9. Talent management

10. Service orientation and customer service

These skills are not just related to technology, but also cognitive, social, and self-management skills.