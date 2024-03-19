Dubai: If you are a plant lover and are on the hunt for affordable plants in Dubai, the Dubai Municipality Nursery at Warsan is the place to go for your next green adventure.
Affordable and thriving plants
This nursery has affordable options, with prices starting from just Dh1. Most importantly, the plants are cultivated by Dubai Municipality specifically to thrive in the UAE's hot climate, ensuring they will flourish in your home or garden.
The plants sold at the nursery are also used by Dubai Municipality for landscaping around the city.
Blooming variety
From vibrant seasonal flowers like roses, petunias, and marigolds to popular outdoor plants like bougainvillaea, aloe vera, cacti, and hibiscus, you will find diverse options at the nursery.
Potted plants start from just Dh1, while other bigger or flowering plants can range from Dh5 to Dh10.
An indoor oasis
Step inside the nursery's air-conditioned space for a treasure trove of indoor plants and flowers. Snake plants, Codiaeums, Song of India, Calatheas, African violets, and kalanchoes are just a few of the options. Prices start from Dh5 for smaller plants and go up to Dh60 for larger ones.
Need-to-know details
Location - Warsan 3. Take route E44 (Ras Al Khor/Al Awir Road) from Dubai and after you cross Dubai Safari Park to your left, you will reach a roundabout. Take the exit towards D54 (Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street), and follow the signs for the nursery. Enter Gate 2 for the Dubai Municipality Nursery Sales Centre. There is free parking available.
Timings - During Ramadan - Sunday to Thursday, 9am to 2pm. Regular timings - Sunday to Thursday, 8am to 6pm. The nursery is closed on Fridays and Saturdays.
The nursery doesn't sell pots, fertilisers, or potting soil but you can stock up at the nearby private nurseries in Warsan, if you need these essentials.