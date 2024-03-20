Dubai: Get ready to watch the night sky light up in Dubai during Ramadan, because popular landmarks are gearing up to paint the night sky with dazzling fireworks displays.

As part of the #RamadaninDubai festivities organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), these free shows are a part of the Dubai's Ramadan Fireworks Nights series. The fireworks will be held during the weekends at the city’s most well-known spots, making them hard to miss.

So, if you want to be a part of the Ramadan festivities in Dubai, here are all the details on where to watch the fireworks.

Pick your perfect spot – Top three free places to watch Ramadan fireworks in Dubai

1. Al Seef

• Location – Al Seef Street, Al Hamriya.

• Date – March 22 to March 24.

• Timings – 10 pm

What you need to know:



Al Seef, which is a waterfront promenade located along Dubai Creek, will be the location of the next firework display. While you are there, you can also enjoy the Ramadan Bazaar, which has festive decorations and light projections.

2. Bluewaters Island and The Beach

• Location – Bluewaters is located across The Beach, JBR (Jumeirah Beach Residences).

• Date – March 29 to March 31.

• Timings – 10 pm

What you need to know:



Bluewater Island, which is a manmade island, and The Beach, JBR, is a beachside district. While at JBR, you can also enjoy the different Ramadan-related activities there, including an artisanal market as well as special Ramadan promotions at the eateries in the area.

3. Dubai Festival City (DFC) Mall

• Location – Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall.

• Date – From April 5 to April 7.

• Timings – 10 pm

What you need to know:



Witness the final act of Dubai's Ramadan Fireworks Nights series at Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City Mall. While you are enjoying the fireworks, you can also watch the waterfront light show, which is fusion of lasers, lights, and dancing fountains.

Ramadan fireworks at Global Village

• Location – Global Village (accessible via Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd/E311, exit 37)

• Timings – Every Friday and Saturday at 9 pm.

What you need to know:



Global Village, which is one of the most popular outdoor family destinations in the UAE, also has a series of activities, events and pop-ups for the month of Ramadan. And one of them is the musical fireworks display. For a better view of the show, head to the Fireworks Avenue area, which is near the Japan Pavilion.



While the fireworks listed above are free to the public, you will need to purchase the Global Village tickets for this fireworks show.

Cost:

If you buy your tickets online through the Global Village website - www.globalvillage.ae you will get a 10 per cent discount.

- Any day tickets – Dh30 (Dh27 online)

- Weekday tickets – Dh25 (Dh22.50 online)

During Ramadan, Global Village is also organising the ‘Ramadan Wonders Souq’. The open-air market is inspired by traditional Emirati markets and is situated in the heart of Global Village. At the souq, you can collect trinkets and crafts from all around the world, and experience authentic treats, and aromatic scents at every turn (LINK to Ramadan Wonders Souq).