Dubai: If you are not given your full end of service dues, how can you raise a complaint as a worker in the UAE? And is the process different if your company operates in a free zone? A Gulf News reader wrote in raising the question.

She said: “My last working day at my previous organisation was on January 7, 2024, and until now I have not received the full amount of my end of service dues. According to the UAE gratuity calculator, my gratuity should be approximately Dh7,100. And as I worked for one week in January, I should also be getting paid for those days of work, along with 15 days of unused leaves. Adding all these dues, my end-of-service entitlement should be Dh14,160. I have only received Dh5,425 so far. As the company is in a free zone, can I complain to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) or can I only do it through the free zone? Please advise on how to proceed in such a situation.”