Dubai: The UAE now has a new toll-free number for registering labour complaints, according to a recent announcement made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) through their official social media channels.

Workers and employers in the UAE can now reach out to the Labour Claims and Advisory call centre on the toll-free number 800 84 for any labour-related complaints or legal consultations.

From today, Thursday, October 12, the previous number – 04 6659999, has been discontinued.

About MOHRE’s new toll-free number

Through the helpline, UAE workers and employers can register a new labour complaint, follow-up on an active complaint, and receive consultations on the UAE’s Labour Law - Federal Decree-law No. 33 of 2021.

The toll-free number is available in Arabic, English, and Urdu.

Call centre timings

The call centre is operational from 8am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.

Three things to keep in mind when registering a labour complaint in the UAE

To register a complaint with MOHRE against an employer, it is important to understand the regulations within the UAE’s Labour Law, addressing the registration of labour violations.

1. File the case early

If you do have an issue with your employer, which you would like MOHRE to mediate, it is firstly important to note that you should file it as early as possible. This is because according to the UAE Labour Law – Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 – no claim for any rights due will be heard after one year from the date of violation.

2. You can work in another company while the case is being heard

When the case is in court, you can apply for a temporary work permit from MOHRE to be able to work with another employer until the case is resolved.

As reported by Gulf News earlier, Article 17 (4) of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 permits MOHRE to cancel sn employee’s work permit to allow the employee to work in another company. Additionally, Article 4 and 5 of Ministerial Resolution No. 47 of 2022 provide that upon certain conditions, MOHRE could cancel employee’s work permit or visa. Once this is done, the employee must apply once again for a visa and permit, to make sure he or she does not incur any fines and that his or her stay in the UAE is legal.

3. No fees for filing a complaint

Article 55 of the UAE Labour Law exempts workers or their heirs from paying judicial fees at all stages of litigation and execution, for claims less than Dh100,000.

How to contact MOHRE 24x7

If you want to contact MOHRE outside the call centre hours, you can do so online through the ‘MOHRE’ app, available for Apple and Android devices, and MOHRE’s WhatsApp account – 600590000.