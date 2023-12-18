ARTICLE 1, Clause 1 and 2

The following text shall replace Article (54) of Federal Decree Law No. (33) of 2021 Regarding the Regulation of Employment Relationships:

1. In accordance with this Decree Law, employers, employees, and their beneficiaries are entitled to dispute any rights arising from the employment relationship. Following receipt of the request, MOHRE will review it and take the necessary steps to facilitate an amicable resolution.



2. MOHRE will render a final judgment on any dispute submitted to it in accordance with the provisions set forth in paragraphs (1) and (2) of this document if the value of the claim is not more than Dh50,000 or if neither party complies with an amicable settlement decision relating to the subject matter, regardless of the value of the claim.