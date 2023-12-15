Bloating. Acne. Hair loss. Gut issues. Count that in the list of things that you never thought you could associate with coffee.

Well, TikTokers have been panicking. This year, a user by the name of Kalediagnostics shared a video where she said that she experienced a range of worrying symptoms because of drinking coffee on an empty stomach. However, she also specified that she had been skipping breakfast for years. Another user added to this, explaining that “coffee boosts cortisol”, which is the stress hormone. She claimed that “it can slow down digestion by redirecting blood flow”.

And so, social media broadly has been just discussing this question: Is it wise to drink coffee on an empty stomach?

The actual experts weigh in.

A case of misinformation and myths?

Everyone has a different constitution; what works for one person, might not work for the other. Image Credit: Shutterstock

For coffee drinkers, it’s non-negotiable to begin the day with coffee. So, most of them, going by the numerous question marks in TikTok comments, are in a state of incredulous confusion.

Reem Kafa, a general health practitioner at Medcare Clinic, Dubai, says most of the theories that emerge from social media are riddled with inaccuracies. “There’s a lot of misinformation distributed by social media platforms. Many of them are myths, without any scientific backing. The recent panic is that coffee can directly damage the stomach lining, which hasn’t even been proven,” she says.

Kafa attempts to tangle the truths and the TikTokers. The stomach is quite usually equipped to protect itself; it secretes a thick mucus layer, which is an effective shield between the lining and whatever you ingest. Moreover, the stomach has a pH level of around two or lower, which means that it is highly acidic. Coffee has the pH level of around 5, which means that while it is still, acidic, it is weaker than the juices secreted in the stomach and will not directly breach the stomach lining.

What is pH level? pH, which denotes the term potential hydrogen, is a measure of how acidic or basic/alkaline a solution is. The range goes from 0 - 14, with 7 being neutral. pHs of less than 7 indicate acidity, whereas a pH of greater than 7 indicates a base or alkali.

Acid reflux

Coffee can stimulate the stomach’s production of gastrin. Gastrin is an essential hormone that can induce acidity. Image Credit: Shutterstock

However, does it cause acid reflux? The answers are not definitive. One 2022 study published on the global platform National Library Of Medicine, titled Effects of Coffee on the Gastro-Intestinal Tract: A Narrative Review and Literature studied the effects of coffee on the digestive system. The research found factors like obesity and other chronic health conditions cause the reflux, not coffee itself.

This was a contrast to a 2019 American study titled Association Between Beverage Intake and Incidence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Symptoms published in medical journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, which found that there was an increase in reflux systems after participants drank caffeinated coffee, tea, or soda.

As Kafa explains, what is a possibility, is that coffee can stimulate the stomach’s production of gastrin. Gastrin is an essential hormone that can induce acidity. As a result, the stomach environment could be rather acidic for an hour or so after drinking that coffee, which could contribute to stomach-ache, indigestion, or heartburn.

How can it cause heartburn?

Well, coffee can relax and 'open' the valve connecting the oesophagus and the stomach. This means that acid can easily splash upwards into the oesophagus and cause heartburn. And so, it is usually recommended to create a buffer with food, milk, or cream, to neutralise the acid, when you drink coffee.

Coffee can relax and 'open' the valve connecting the oesophagus and the stomach. This means that acid can easily splash upwards into the oesophagus and cause heartburn. However, this can differ from person to person. Those who have a slow metabolism, prone to more ulcers, could suffer from such effects. Not everyone has the same reaction... - Reem Kafa, general health practitioner at Medcare Clinic, Dubai

However, Kafa emphasises that this could differ from person to person, as everyone’s constitution is built differently and has varying tolerance levels. “Those who have a slow metabolism, prone to more ulcers, could suffer from such effects. Not everyone has the same reaction,” she says.

One 2013 Japanese study published in Plos One, a global open access journal, examined coffee consumption and ulcer formation in more than 8,000 people living in Japan. The study found no significant link, even among people who drank three or more cups each day. However, as Kafa says, while coffee might not cause stomach ulcers, it can increase the stomach acid. So, if you already have an ulcer, excessive amounts of stomach acid can worsen your symptoms.

‘What suits one person doesn’t suit another’

Have a snack with your coffee. Image Credit: Shutterstock

People need to listen to their body, says Sara Babar, wellness lead at Paus; Cafe and Community. She asserts the idea of bio-individuality, which means that there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to health and nutrition.

You need to see the quantity of coffee you're having. You also need to take in many variables into account, including whether you are well-rested and how strong is your coffee. You need to see how you are waking up your digestive system... - Sara Babar, wellness lead at Paus; Cafe and Community

“What suits one person, might not suit another,” she says. When it comes to consuming coffee on an empty stomach, you need to take many variables into account. Your mental and physical health are crucial here too. “Are you well-rested? First, you need to see how you’re taking your coffee. How much coffee are you drinking, first thing in the morning,” she asks.

“You need to see how exactly you’re waking up your digestive system,” she says. There are several questions that need to be addressed, including the quantity you are drinking, and how strong is your coffee. While some people can manage with a double shot expresso in their system, it can make others rather sick. If your body is sensitive to caffeine, it is advisable to have your coffee with a snack or dilute it with water.

Coffee in moderate amounts is usually healthy. However, excessive cups of coffee can pose several problems for your health; this can be further aggravated if you already have problems with your gut health.

How to get your coffee fix, with your health in place

If you do experience health troubles while drinking coffee on an empty stomach, you can always mitigate it with a snack.

Nevine Sherif, a specialist in Internal Medicine, Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, has a few suggestions. “You can eat before coffee, as consuming a small meal or snack before drinking coffee can help buffer the impact of acidity on an empty stomach,” she says. Make sure you are adequately hydrated; drink water before and after having coffee, to counteract its diuretic effects and maintain hydration.

You can eat before coffee, as consuming a small meal or snack before drinking coffee can help buffer the impact of acidity on an empty stomach. Make sure you are adequately hydrated; drink water before and after having coffee, to counteract its diuretic effects... - Nevine Sherif, specialist in Internal Medicine, Aster Hospital, Al Qusais

Moderation is key. “Consider reducing the amount of coffee consumed or opting for decaffeinated alternatives and take timing into account. If possible, wait until after breakfast or at least after consuming some food to have your coffee,” she says.