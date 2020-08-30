Dubai: UAE residents are currently enjoying cloudy skies across the country and rainy weather in some areas like Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking partly cloudy with rain continuing in some parts till late evening along with windy conditions.
This morning, Dubai and Umm Al Quwain residents experienced rainfall.
The areas hit by rain and increased cloud formation will also have a slight decrease in temperature. Abu Dhabi is currently at 39 °C and Dubai is currently at 40 °C.
Along with the cloudy conditions, strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times. The NCM has issued yellow alerts starting at 1pm till 8pm tonight due to the rainy and windy conditions.
The relative humidity is also expected to increase by night and Monday morning, especially over western regions.
The conditions on the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Similar conditions are expected to continue over the rest of the week.
Recently a representative from the NCM told Gulf News that this weather pattern is usually observed during the end of August and the beginning of September as summer is about to end.
The temperatures will also gradually decrease as we move towards the end of summer.