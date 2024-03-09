Taking to their official social media accounts, authorities are regularly posting updates and alerts regarding the weather condition as well as the situation on the ground.

Preparations began even before the rains started, with officials notifying residents of the fluctuating weather and advising them to exercise caution behind the wheel, in addition to announcing temporary closures of some parks and events.

On Saturday, as rains intensified, officials can be seen on the roads diverting traffic from water logged areas, blocking access to flooded wadis (valleys), pumping out water from the streets and clearing knocked down trees and debris.

In Dubai, joint government teams based at the Enterprise Command and Control Centre of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) are coordinating efforts to manage the impact of the weather conditions.

Dubai Police and RTA announced a major diversion on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, due to water accumulation ahead on a section of the road in Sharjah. They diverted traffic from the City Centre Mirdif Bridge towards Tripoli Street, for onwards travel on Emirates Road towards Sharjah.

A temporary suspension of the Dubai-Sharjah bus service and marine transport was also put in place (the marine transport has since returned to normal schedule). Passengers were updated that they can use alternative lines (Dubai-Sharjah): E303, E306, E307, E307A.

Meanwhile, Dubai Municipality sent tankers and pumps to drain rainwater from streets and public areas.

Similar efforts are deployed across the country, with officials in rain coats and boots coming to the aid of motorists and pedestrians. Police patrols in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, as well as mountainous regions in other emirates, were stationed at wadis to deter drivers from attemping to venture into flooded areas.