Dubai: Umbrellas unfurled in many parts of the UAE, as residents started the weekend to the rhythm of raindrops. From Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, heavy rain fell across the country on Saturday morning.

Heavy rain, thunder, and lightning was reported first in Al Ain and later in Ajman, shortly followed by Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

While some parts of Dubai welcomed overcast skies and scattered rainfall before 7.30am, the cloud cover increased by 7.45am, causing heavy showers in many areas.

Motorists caught in the rain at Khalidiya street in Sharjah on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The UAE is expecting wet weather this weekend according to the country's early weather warning system and alerts from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

According to updates by the NCM, in Dubai, heavy rainfall was recorded today in Al Khwaneej and Umm Hurair early morning.

Later, heavy rain was also recorded in Dubai Investments Park, Jebel Ali, Greens, Al Furjan, Dubai Sports City, International City, Jumeirah, Al Qudra, Bur Dubai, Karama, Al Jaddaf and over Al Khail Road.

While Wadi Shees and Maliha in Sharjah saw heavy rainfall, early on Saturday, later other parts of the emirate like Al Majaz and Al Nahda also saw heavy showers.

In an earlier update, the NCM added that hail fell in Ghiyathi, a small town inthe western part of Abu Dhabi last night, while other parts of Abu Dhabi including Al Ain saw continuous rainfall.

The Met Office has issued an amber alert indicating dense rainy clouds over Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain, and Fujairah.

According to the NCM, the country is affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the southwest accompanied by humid southeasterly to northeasterly winds, causing a chance of heavy to moderate rainfall across the country.

A waterlogged street from Dubai Marina area after rain showers on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Image Credit: Santu Dev/Gulf News

"The peak of the situation lasts till Saturday evening. Clouds are expected to continue to increase over most areas of the country accompanied with rain-bearing clouds associated with heavy rain over scattered areas with lightening, thunder and hail, with strong winds," an NCM announcement on Thursday explained.