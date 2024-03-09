Dubai's RTA announces traffic diversion on Emirates Road from Wednesday
Dubai: Due to water accumulation on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Sharjah, traffic is being diverted to Emirates Road via Tripoli Street in Dubai.

The traffic update was posted by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on its X account on Saturday, the second day of rains sweeping the UAE.

Dubai Police also shared a post on X about the diversion, noting that traffic has been diverted from the City Center Mirdif Bridge towards Tripoli Street.

In addition, there is water accumulation on Amman Street, Aleppo Street, Al Nahda Street, Al Ittihad Street, Al Khawaneej Street, Al Yalayis Street, and Al Qudra Street.