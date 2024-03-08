Abu Dhabi: With the UAE bracing for severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, flooding, and potential thunderstorms, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has stressed the importance of cooperation between the public and official authorities.
NCEMA emphasised that a collaborative approach and timely response are crucial for ensuring public safety and reducing potential risks and damages.
The public is advised by NCEMA to exercise caution by avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities, especially during heavy rainfall. It is recommended to stay away from areas prone to water accumulation and to postpone any outdoor work or activities, going outside only when essential. Parents are urged to keep children indoors for their safety.
In the event of flooding, individuals should avoid flood-affected zones and refrain from crossing waterlogged roads. Activities in flood-prone areas, particularly near valleys and dams, should be avoided to prevent hazards associated with rising water levels.
Given the potential for strong winds, the public should refrain from outdoor activities that could pose a danger. It is important to maintain a safe distance from billboards, trees, and any objects that could become dislodged and airborne. Securely closing all windows, doors, and other openings can help prevent property damage.
Furthermore, during thunderstorms, it is advised to avoid using mobile or landline phones, especially in open areas, to reduce the risk of lightning-related incidents. NCEMA also emphasises the necessity of following accurate weather forecasts from official media outlets and social media platforms and obtaining information from authoritative sources only.