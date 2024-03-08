Dubai: UAE residents are getting ready for wet weather over the next two days. Heavy showers were recorded in various parts of Abu Dhabi on Friday evening.
According to the latest weather update from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) Yas Island, Al Shawamekh, and Bani Yas received moderate rainfall.
On Friday afternoon, the NCM shared updates about the formation of rainy clouds over the country.
Instagram page @storm_ae has also shared videos of moderate to heavy rainfall in the emirate.
Around 2.46pm, light showers were reported in Abu Dhabi, and at around 3.38pm, moderate to heavy rain was reported in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi.
Earlier, NCM issued a weather alert alerting that the UAE is expected to experience severe weather conditions from Friday evening until Sunday, with heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder across the country.
Cloud activity increased in the afternoon, with the NCM warning of strong winds accompanying clouds. Residents have been advised to avoid visiting wadis or valleys and flood-prone areas. Motorists are advised to drive carefully, drive safely, slow down, and avoid waterlogged areas.
Weekend weather
According to the NCM's weekend weather forecast, rain is expected on Saturday in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Other parts of the UAE will continue to have partly cloudy weather.
The NCM added that humidity will increase towards night and early morning, causing fog or mist to form over some areas.