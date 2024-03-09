Dubai: The intercity bus service between Dubai and Sharjah (Route E315) was suspended on Saturday morning, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on its X account.
read more
- Unstable weather in UAE: Diversion on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Dubai towards Sharjah
- Rain, flooding, and thunderstorms: NCEMA urges caution amid impending severe weather conditions in the UAE
- Unstable weather in UAE: Heavy rainfall in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, thunder and lightning in some areas