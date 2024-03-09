file-pic-of-public-buses-by-dubai-rta-on-x-on-march-9-1709974511512
File picture of public buses in Dubai used for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: X/@rta_dubai

Dubai: The intercity bus service between Dubai and Sharjah (Route E315) was suspended on Saturday morning, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on its X account.

The RTA added that the temporary pause in the service stems from the weather situation, which has brought heavy rain.