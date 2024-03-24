Dubai: After light to moderate rains hit parts of Abu Dhabi early on Sunday morning, overcast skies were seen across the country throughout the day, especially in Dubai.
By Sunday afternoon, the weather became dusty as more clouds developed over the emirate.
Residents reported light showers in some parts of the city, like Jumeirah Village Triangle, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) near Ras Al Khor.
According to an official from the National Center of Meteorology: “From Friday to Sunday, there is a chance of light to moderate rain at times over scattered areas of the country and at intermittent periods.
On Monday and Tuesday, there is a chance of light to moderate rain over scattered areas of the country, which may sometimes be heavy, especially in western and southern areas of the country, at intervals."
According to a previous weather alert by the NCM, rain is expected in some areas, because “the country is affected by a surface low-pressure system extending from the Southwest, associated with a humid Southeasterly wind, and an upper air low pressure from the Northwest.
“This will cause a flow of different amounts of clouds over the country, from the west and southwest direction.”
The forecast adds that from Sunday to Tuesday, due to the deepening of the upper-air trough, the amount of clouds will increase over scattered areas accompanied by light to moderate rainfall over, which will be heavy at times, with lightning and thunder at times. A decrease in temperatures is also expected.
Cloud amounts will gradually decrease from Tuesday evening.