Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high 20s

Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can enjoy sunny skies and pleasant temperatures during the weekend.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, UAE skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy, especially eastwards and in mountainous regions, like in Fujairah.

Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the mid to high 20s.

Dubai is currently at 23°C.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday, November 14, was 9.4 °C at Jebel Jais at 2:3am.

Whereas, highest recorded temperature yesterday was 32.2 °C over Saih Al Salem at 2:45pm.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed going up to 45km/h at times, especially at the sea and coastal areas.

Similar weather conditions are expected for the rest of the week ahead.