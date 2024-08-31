Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that the UAE is expected to experience indirect impact from severe weather conditions currently developing in the Arabian Sea.

According to NCEMA, while the core of the severe weather will not hit the UAE directly, coastal areas are likely to face rough seas and elevated seawater levels. However, no significant effects are expected in other parts of the country at this time.

“The initial data and readings indicate the expected impact on the country will be indirect, with rough seas affecting certain coastal areas,” NCEMA stated in a release. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.”

The authority emphasised the need to rely only on official channels for updates and guidance. The agency will also be issuing specific safety guidelines to the public to ensure preparedness and to mitigate any potential hazards posed by the current weather conditions.

Storm Asna

Tropical Storm Asna, named by Pakistan, is developing and now a formidable force in the Arabian Sea. With wind speeds ranging from 34 to 40 knots, the storm’s centre is positioned approximately 920 km from the nearest coast and 760 km from the accompanying withdrawal area.