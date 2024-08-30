Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) have launched the "Early Warning System for All', a digital platform aimed at monitoring weather conditions and natural disasters.

The 'Early Warning System for All platform' is a joint initiative between MoFA and NCM, dedicated to monitoring weather conditions and natural disasters and issue relevant warnings. It allows for a seamless exchange of information and data, ensuring rapid and effective responses during emergencies to identify potential risks and develop comprehensive response strategies.

The agreement marks a significant first step towards broader cooperation between the two entities. It also underscores the UAE's commitment to improving public safety and security through the use of modern technology and accurate data, which will enhance crisis management and disaster response capabilities.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Faisal Eissa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandous, Director General of the National Centre of Meteorology and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

This initiative also enhances efforts to raise awareness among UAE nationals abroad and to take proactive measures in cases of severe natural and climatic disasters, thereby ensuring their safety and security.