Dubai: The weather across the UAE will be pleasant today. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s weather will be clear to partly cloudy at times. It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal Western areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 26 and 30°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 25 to 29°C in the coastal areas and islands and 17 to 21°C over the mountains.
The lowest temperature recorded in the country this mornig is 8.8°Celsius in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah at 2am.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times in the Northeast to Northwest direction, at the speed 10 to 25 reaching 35km/hr.
The sea will be moderate to relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.