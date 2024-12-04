Singapore: Defending world chess champion Ding Liren and teenage challenger Gukesh Dommaraju played to a fifth consecutive draw on Wednesday, with neither player taking the lead after eight games.

Both players were deadlocked at 4.0 points each in the first-ever World Championship encounter between two Asian players, as the 14-match tournament went past the halfway mark.

For the second game in a row, Gukesh appeared to give up a strong position during the middle game by playing a series of inaccurate moves.

Attacking endgame

However, the Indian teenager rejected Ding’s offer of a draw after 41 moves and played some attacks during the endgame in an attempt to get a result.

But the Chinese grandmaster fended off the offensive and the players eventually shook hands on another draw after 51 moves.

Gukesh admitted that he was not aware of his perilous position when he rejected the draw and immediately put Ding under check.

“I didn’t think I was in much danger,” said the 18-year-old, who played with the black pieces.

“I always thought that in my position, maybe I would have some chances but it was just a misjudgement of the position.”

Grandmasters Ding Liren (left) and Gukesh Dommaraju are not willing to give an inch to the other with fifth straight draw. Image Credit: AFP

Uncomfortable feeling

Ding for his part rued his inability to press home his advantage.

“Today during the game, I didn’t realise that I was winning at some point,” said the 32-year-old.

“I think he missed some important details, which let me get back into the game but before that he was totally outplaying me again.

“Actually, I didn’t feel too nervous during the game but I felt uncomfortable out of the open.”

Game nine of the series will take place at Resorts World Sentosa on Thursday.

Teenager draws level

Ding, who beat Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi to become the world champion in Kazakhstan last year, defeated Gukesh in 42 moves in the opening game.

But the Indian teenager drew level by winning game three as Ding lost on timing after he was unable to play his first 40 moves in 120 minutes.

The first player to get 7.5 points will be declared the winner.

Tie-breaks will take place if the players are tied on seven points after 14 games.