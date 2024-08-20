According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some Eastern and Southern areas, and low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast associated with light rainfall.

The weather bureau has reported light rain over scattered areas of the Eastern coast today morning. It was raining in some parts of Fujairah at around 10am.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads during rainfall.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 22.3°C in Al Heben Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 4.45am.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 42 and 47°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 30 to 35°C over the mountains.

We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand especially Northward and Eastward at the speed 15 to 30 reaching 40km/hr.