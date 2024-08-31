The Institute was inaugurated by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan was received by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), and seniors officials and editors-in-chief from UAE newspapers.

During the opening ceremony, the Ruler of Sharjah delivered a speech expressing his joy with the successful partnership between Sharjah and the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart. This collaboration, which began seven years ago, has culminated in the establishment of the Arabic Cultural Institute within the University’s premises.

“Many individuals are driven by determination and a desire to serve their language, religion, and people, but some find themselves overshadowed by selfishness, sectarianism, and arrogance. Yet, it is the unwavering devotion to God and the relentless pursuit of knowledge that remain essential. As a researcher and scholar of the Arabic language, I am constantly amazed by its wonders. The language is replete with words and synonyms that convey meanings both overt and subtle, each holding a depth that invites exploration and understanding,” Sheikh Sultan said.

Deep research on origins

The Sharjah Ruler said some scholars have categorised the Arabic language alongside others, suggesting it shares similarities with languages such as Amharic or Hebrew. However, Sheikh Sultan was not persuaded by these claims, which prompted the him to delve deeper into research. He stated that the Quran verse: “And [mention, O Muhammad], when your Lord said to the angels: ‘Indeed, I will make upon the earth a successive authority’”, indicates that the earth was empty, and that “And He taught Adam the names - all of them”, implies that Adam knew everything because he was guided by Allah, the Almighty.

The Ruler of Sharjah continued: “It was said that Adam and Eve descended in East Africa and from there they spread out. It was also said that the nearest place to which they spread was the Arabian Peninsula, and they crossed it within minutes at that time. I researched all the studies with great precision until I found that the earliest traces of Adam’s descendants were discovered in Sharjah by Professor Hans-Peter Uerpmann from Tübingen University.

“These migrations do not necessarily refer to their crossing through the peninsula, but after this discovery, old maps were corrected, and a red line was drawn from East Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, reaching Sharjah. This is a source of pride for Sharjah that it is home to the earliest descendants of Adam.”

Sheikh Sultan shared the findings of his extensive research, revealing that the Arabic language is indeed the same language that spread to the Arabian Peninsula. He expressed his deep joy with each discovery that confirms the existence of original Arabic words, though they may no longer be in common use among Arab peoples due to their antiquity, yet remain preserved in dictionaries.

Monumental project

Additionally, Sheikh Sultan highlighted the ongoing efforts to complete the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, a monumental project comprising 125 volumes, each containing 750 pages. This comprehensive corpus will elucidate the translations and findings from the Latin language dictionary into Arabic, further enriching our understanding of the language’s rich history.

The Ruler of Sharjah concluded: “I am presently at the outset of working on the first five volumes regarding the Latin dictionary. My hope is that this comprehensive work will aid in revealing the profound connections between the Arabic and Latin languages and highlighting their shared linguistic heritage. This project holds immense significance, as it underscores the belief that Arabic is the language through which God guided our forefather Adam, enabling him to populate the earth.”

“Our aspiration is not merely to inhabit the earth but to do so in harmony, extending our hands in cooperation for humanitarian causes rather than destructive pursuits. We are committed to safeguarding our cultural heritage, whether it be Arabic, Italian, Latin, or any other, from any form of distortion or tampering. The recent incident at a festival in Paris, where the image of Prophet Issa [Jesus], peace be upon him, was grossly distorted, has deeply troubled us and many others. We stand firmly against such tampering and raise our voices in protest: No to distortion; we should protect our languages, beliefs, and cultures. These efforts are crucial for every individual seeking to live in peace on this earth.”

Enhancing literary cooperation

During her speech at the opening ceremony, Sheikha Bodour expressed her joy at the historic inauguration of the Arabic Cultural Institute at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart. She highlighted that this significant event embodies the long-standing vision to enhance cultural dialogue and literary cooperation between Sharjah and the world and marks a new chapter in Sharjah’s cultural journey, extending its influence across continents.

Sheikha Bodour emphasised that the Ruler of Sharjah’s commitment to culture and education has been central to Sharjah’s global recognition as a beacon of knowledge and creativity leading to its designation as the Cultural Capital of the Arab World in 1998, the Islamic Culture Capital in 2014, and the UNESCO World Book Capital in 2019. The SBA Chairperson added that the inauguration of the Arabic Cultural Institute continues this legacy and is a key part of the SBA’s strategy, which plays a significant role in implementing His Highness’s cultural vision through global partnerships and major cultural events like the Sharjah International Book Fair and the Publishers Conference, strengthening bonds between nations and civilisations.

The Chairperson also praised the partnership with the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, highlighting its shared values in education and cultural exchange. She concluded by reaffirming Sharjah’s commitment to fostering literary cooperation, supporting cultural ambassadors, and creating opportunities for global cultural exchange. She emphasised that Sharjah’s mission is clear in advancing literary collaboration between East and West, facilitating the exchange within the publishing world, and building a broad network of global partnerships, noting that the institute aims to attract new voices and leading authors to the vibrant cultural scene in the UAE, creating cultural exchange opportunities that benefit all.

Fostering interfaith dialogue

For her part, Elena Beccalli, Rector of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, welcomed the Ruler of Sharjah and his delegation, and highlighted that the Arabic Cultural Institute is not merely a new cultural and educational centre but a significant initiative that strengthens the long-standing cooperation between the university and the Arab world, especially Sharjah.

Beccalli noted the university’s dedication to Arab culture and language through various initiatives, including the Arabic Language Festival and Arabic language courses, which attract over 300 students annually. She also mentioned the 2016 establishment of the Arabic Language Research Centre, which fosters scientific activities, including those of international significance, as well as collaboration with professors and researchers from other universities, and promoting expertise exchange among experts in the same field, international seminars, and the development of innovative Arabic teaching methodologies, including publishing five textbooks.

She emphasised that the institute’s inauguration underscores the university’s commitment to fostering intercultural and interfaith dialogue, aligning with its mission to be an open community dedicated to the common good.

Beccalli concluded by thanking all those involved in establishing the institute, recognising it as a vital opportunity for global cultural dialogue, and expressing gratitude for the support of the Ruler of Sharjah and the cultural and educational institutions in the emirate.

Cultivating linguistic proficiency

The opening ceremony also included a lecture titled ‘Arabic Language in Europe: The Example of Spain,’ moderated by Dr Wael Farouq, professor of Arabic language and Literature at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, featuring Dr Muhammad Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, and Professor Ignacio Gutiérrez de Terán Gómez from the Autonomous University of Madrid.

Al Mosteghanemi focused on the role of the historical dictionary in cultivating linguistic proficiency. He began by emphasising the importance of language, describing it as the primary tool for communication and understanding in every society. He highlighted that language shapes thought, carries identity, and is essential for creativity and innovation. Without language, there would be no writing, printing, broadcasting, computing, or modern social media. He referenced the words of Socrates to his student: “Speak so that I may see you,” and the Arab poet Zuhair bin Abi Sulma, who said, “A man’s tongue is half of him, and the other half is his heart... only the image of flesh and blood remains.”

Expanding on this Al Mosteghanemi said: “Teaching Arabic to native speakers and non-native learners faces significant challenges. While there is strong global competition among languages, Arabic faces a complex reality where many speakers exhibit a significant decline in linguistic abilities. This decline has driven those passionate about Classical Arabic to seek ways to restore its former glory and to find effective methods to rekindle a love for the language among the younger generations, ensuring they speak and write it proficiently.

He elaborated that mastering a language extends far beyond merely understanding the meanings of words and their grammatical structures. Genuine linguistic proficiency is attained when learners comprehend the underlying mechanisms of language acquisition. This involves a multifaceted approach: understanding the meanings of words, using them correctly, recalling them as needed, and adapting them to diverse contexts. Al Mosteghanemi stressed that educators must prioritise the development of these skills in students to foster authentic linguistic proficiency.

For his part, Professor Ignacio Gutiérrez de Terán Gómez highlighted the historic growth of the Arabic language in Europe, noting that it is now the native language for nearly 5 million people, largely due to migration from North Africa. This growth is also reflected in the importance of Arabic among the 20 million non-Arab Muslims in Europe. He projected that Arabic speakers could make up 10 per cent of Europe’s population within the next 30 years, which underscores the need for more educational centres to teach Arabic and promote Arab culture.

“In Spain the historical influence of the Andalusian heritage continues to shape the country’s culture and language, with Arabic being the second-largest contributor to the Spanish lexicon. Spain also plays a crucial role in transferring Arab culture to Latin America,” he stated.

Gómez also discussed ongoing educational initiatives in Spain, such as integrating Arabic into primary and secondary education. He emphasised that the success of these efforts depends on modernising teaching methods and enhancing institutional support. To address these challenges, he recommended the establishment of an international Arab cultural centre, the development of new curricula, and the advancement of digital and AI-driven teaching methods. He also stressed the importance of promoting Arabic in digital media to foster a deeper understanding and broader dissemination of the language and culture in Europe and beyond.

Celebrating heritage

Sheikh Sultan, along with the attendees, had the pleasure of witnessing the ARABCOR choir’s performance in Arabic. The choir, composed of students who have learned the Arabic language at the university, showcased their linguistic and musical talents.

The Ruler of Sharjah was also presented with a collection of books and publications as a commemorative gift from the administration of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, in appreciation of his ongoing efforts and support in strengthening the relationship between the University and Sharjah.

Following the ceremony, the Ruler of Sharjah visited the Arabic Cultural Institute building, where he unveiled the commemorative plaque, officially inaugurating the institute. He then toured the permanent Sharjah Archaeology Exhibition titled ‘The Cultural Heritage of the Emirate of Sharjah’, organised by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority within the institute’s premises.

The Sharjah Archaeology Authority’s exhibition showcases 83 significant artefacts, representing all the historical periods discovered in Sharjah. These range from the Stone Age through the Bronze Age, the Iron Age, the Kingdom of Mleiha, and the Islamic period up to the 20th century. This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore these archaeological discoveries and their diversity, highlighting their importance in fostering cultural connections with the ancient world.

Sheikh Sultans also toured the institute’s facilities and attended its inaugural events, which were organised by SBA in collaboration with the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, including creative and artistic workshops focusing on Arab cultural and artistic heritage as well as an Arabic calligraphy workshop.

Centres of knowledge and creativity

This pioneering initiative, the first-of-its-kind in Italy, signals the launch of a global Emirati endeavour led by Sharjah, to establish a network of Arab cultural institutes in major centres of knowledge and creativity worldwide. The primary objectives of these institutes include building bridges of communication, strengthening relations between Arab and Western civilisations, and showcasing the major Arab contributions to scientific and creative human achievements.

As part of its mission, the institute will facilitate partnerships between Arab and Italian publishers to translate Arabic works into Italian and other European languages. To further promote cultural exchange, it will launch a joint literary magazine in Arabic and Italian, featuring works by Arab and European writers. Moreover, a digital platform will be developed to allow individuals to explore various aspects of Arab culture and invaluable Arabic literature.