Sharjah: The King Sejong Institute (KSI) regional headquarters in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has officially opened in the emirate of Sharjah.

In collaboration with the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, the KSI centre has been launched in line with the emirate’s ongoing mission to build bridges between cultures and strengthen collaborations with countries worldwide. It will begin pilot courses in the first half of this year to be held at the University of Sharjah.

The King Sejong Institute is a foundation established by the South Korean government that encourages learning of the Korean language around the

Inauguration

The official inauguration ceremony was held on Wednesday at the House of Wisdom, and attended by Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR; Lee Hai Young, President, King Sejong Institute Foundation; and Moon Byung-Jun, the Consul General of the Republic of Korea in the United Arab Emirates; along with many other dignitaries.

The event also welcomed Dr. Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (SHAMS); Mr Mohamed Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah; Dr. Armina Al Marzouqi, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and the Branches; Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Muslim, Chairman of the Sharjah Heritage Institute; alongside Emirati and South Korean academics and media representatives.

Pilot courses

The new regional headquarters is set to commence its operations in the region by initiating pilot courses in the first half of this year, with plans to expand its network, establish local connections, and introduce regular courses in the second half of 2024.

Following this initial phase, the trajectory of the institute involves further expansion into the MENA region, adding additional courses, and developing locally tailored content throughout 2025.

The courses will be offered through three comprehensive levels – Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced – enabling students to progressively build their language proficiency and cultural understanding.

Translators

The KSIC in Sharjah will also advance the connection between the two nations by training translators to mediate between Korean and Arabic, catering to professionals in the UAE, Korea, and the wider MENA region.

The institute has developed specific textbooks tailored to various industries, including tourism, education, and business, which can be further subdivided to cover specialised fields such as finance and real estate.

These textbooks are designed to address the unique needs of different demographics, ensuring that students acquire the necessary language skills for their specific career paths.

This strategic approach aims to solidify the institute’s presence, enhance cultural exchanges, and promote Korean language and culture effectively in the region.

International cooperation

Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, affirmed the department’s role in advancing international cooperation based on cultural exchange and communication with countries and cultures worldwide.

He noted that DGR’s efforts align with Sharjah’s vision to nurture communities focused on strengthening bilateral relations and understanding between peoples, bolstering the emirate’s status as a hub for cultures and a platform for comprehensive human dialogue.

He stated: “The regional King Sejong Institute represents a new chapter in the educational and cultural scene for the local and regional community. It offers students and teachers unique opportunities for learning and professional development. Students benefit from specialised educational programs that deepen their understanding of the Korean language and culture, enhancing their competitive capabilities in the global job market.

“Additionally, the headquarters provides teachers with advanced training courses that improve their skill sets and knowledge, which they can pass on through innovative methods incorporating the latest educational technologies adopted by the institute globally.”

In his welcoming address, Lee Hai Young, President and Director General of the King Sejong Institute Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude for the opportunity to establish the first regional headquarters in Sharjah, saying: “We are delighted to be part of this thriving cultural exchange between South Korea and the UAE, and we are grateful for the opportunity to establish our first regional headquarters in Sharjah, the cultural capital of the Middle East and North Africa. “Language is a mirror that reflects the world, and through linguistic and cultural exchanges, we hope to deepen our understanding and strengthen the bonds between our two nations. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Sharjah Department of Government Relations and the University of Sharjah for their support and hospitality.”

The opening ceremony featured a variety of segments, including performances of traditional Korean music and a K-pop routine which featured performers from both South Korea and residents in the UAE, as well as an official ribbon cutting ceremony, symbolising the cultural exchange between South Korea and the UAE, and marking the official opening of the institute centre.