Dubai: Want your name to appear on the Burj Khalifa on New Year’s Eve? Here’s how.
Forget phone calls, text messages or a tweet. You can now have your New Year greeting displayed on the tallest tower in the world when the clock strikes 12.
According to an official press release issued by the developers, the campaign, ‘Burj Wishes’, will be a part of Emaar NYE 2019. In order to participate, people can share their New Year’s wish on Emaar’s Twitter, @EmaarDubai, using #2019MakeAWish, or in the comments section on their Facebook or Instagram pages, also @EmaarDubai. A number of messages will be selected by the developer and displayed on the largest LED panel on the planet.
Apart from this, the developer is also hosting a competition on their social media accounts offering two lucky winners the opportunity to watch the Emaar NYE 2019 spectacle via a helicopter tour.