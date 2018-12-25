According to an official press release issued by the developers, the campaign, ‘Burj Wishes’, will be a part of Emaar NYE 2019. In order to participate, people can share their New Year’s wish on Emaar’s Twitter, @EmaarDubai, using #2019MakeAWish, or in the comments section on their Facebook or Instagram pages, also @EmaarDubai. A number of messages will be selected by the developer and displayed on the largest LED panel on the planet.