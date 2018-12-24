Burj Khalifa
Back once again to amaze the crowds is Burj Khalifa’s legendary New Year’s Eve fireworks display, set to attract thousands of visitors from all over the world. Last year it was a record-breaking laser show. Special viewing platforms will be set up across the location, but we all know these get full really fast. If you don’t want to be in the thick of things (literally), book a nice restaurant with a view of the fireworks.
Burj Al Arab
Dubai’s iconic hotel, the Burj Al Arab, will host a fireworks display to ring in the New Year set against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea. Enjoy the show for free from Kite Beach, a public beach adjacent to Burj Al Arab.
Palm Jumeirah
For free access to the pyrotechnic display at Palm Jumeirah’s, get to the Boardwalk for a spectacular view, set against the glittering sea and view of the striking Marina skyline.
Dubai Festival City
From sunset onwards, visitors will be given free access to the award-winning IMAGINE Show designed especially for New Year’s Eve. This is accompanied by four hourly firework displays starting from 9pm until midnight. To top it off, you get to dance your way into 2019 with a live band.
Global Village
The family destination is hosting its most extravagant and biggest fireworks displays yet this year. Doubtful? Check out our detailed report, and the best part is that you get seven shows marking NYE celebrations across seven countries, starting at 8pm on December 31.
Al Majaz Waterfront
Sharjah residents can celebrate the New Year with fireworks at the Al Majaz Waterfront, along with Sharjah Musical Fountain shows.
Yas Island
Count down to 2019 with family and friends at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. It can be a fun day out with several activities for kids during the day and cool restaurants to try out for the adults.