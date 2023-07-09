Dubai: Night swimming is now accessible for People of Determination in Dubai, thanks to a Dubai Municipality initiative to provide dedicated services for them in the recently-opened night beaches.

In May, Dubai Municipality had expanded its beach tourism offering with the opening of three new beaches for night swimming in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1.

Dubai beaches already boast dedicated walkways and customised water wheelchairs to provide swimming access to People of Determination. Experienced lifeguards have been deployed on all beaches to serve people of determination.

Equipped with lighting systems and electronic information panels, the night beaches now have dedicated services for people of determination as well.

The civic body, which, during the day, provides dedicated beach services for people with physical challenges in swimming, has now ensured that they get similar services at night as well on these beaches.

Qualified cadres of rescuers and supervisors have been deployed to ensure a comfortable and safe night swimming experience for all, the Dubai Media Office said in a tweet on Sunday.

In an accompanying video showing non-stop action on Dubai beaches, people with mobility difficulties can be seen being escorted into the waters on water wheelchairs.

Priority in Master Plan

The ‘Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches’ prioritises the needs of people of determination and seeks to ensure that they will have smooth accessibility to the beach and swimming facilities. Services and amenities tailored for their convenience will be introduced in all public beaches, from Al Mamzar to Umm Suqeim, it was announced when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the ‘Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches’ during a visit to Jebel Ali Public Beach in May.

The Plan will also cater to people of determination with hearing and visual impairments by integrating their specific requirements into the designs of beach development projects in line with the Dubai Universal Code of Design which is based on international best practices.

In May, authorities said a total of 10 entrances and routes had already been provided to streamline access for People of Determination to the sea at Jumeirah Public Beach 1 and 2, Umm Suqeim Public Beach 1 and 2, Al Mamzar Public Beach and Al Mamzar Corniche.

Apart from this, 28 parking spaces had been designated for People of Determination along with associated public facilities, wheelchairs on the beach, and public chairs for use in swimming in the sea.