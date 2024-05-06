Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday inspected the Al Lyyah Water Canal project in Sharjah. The project spans 800 metres and aims to increase the flow of water from the Arabian Gulf to Khalid Lake.

The Sharjah Ruler reviewed the project’s timeline, which showcased the steps of its implementation including two main bridges, a water canal, a breakwater, and a promenade.

Overview of the canal Image Credit: WAM

The project, which commenced in January 2023, involves excavation work and, bridge construction. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the progress and the methods of connecting the current project with adjacent projects such as Al Alam Island and Khalid Lake.

Once complete, the breakwater (right) will shelter the canal from rough seas Image Credit: WAM

The Sharjah Ruler also examined the future plans for the service projects to be established along the water canal. He familiarised himself with the architectural designs used in the project, including the 320-metre-long wave breaker, which will protect the canal walls. Additionally, he learned about the facilities that will serve the area and the water movement from Khalid Lake to the Arabian Gulf.

The Sharjah Ruler received a detailed explanation of the completion process of the breakwater and the canal tests to ensure the safety of the structures under extreme conditions and hurricanes. The tests proved the effectiveness of the canal and the breakwater in facilitating water flow to the island.

The upcoming phase of the project involves the construction of a new waterfront characterised by Islamic architecture that aligns with the architectural style of adjacent government entities and Al Jubail Market building, located opposite the canal.