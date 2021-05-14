National Air Cargo Group and Dubai Health Authority once again joined hands to recognise the efforts of and sacrifices of health workers — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Marking the International Nurses Day 2021, around 1,500 nurses, doctors and medical staff members of Dubai’s Rashid Hospital were honoured at a special event here.

National Air Cargo Group and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) once again joined hands to recognise the efforts of and sacrifices of health workers — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Council of Nurses observes May 12 — the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the British nurse and social reformer known as the founder of modern nursing — as International Nurses Day.

This year, the celebrations organised at Rashid Hospital also coincided with Eid Al Fitr festivities on Thursday.

Hamad Al Attar, director of finance and administration, Rashid Hospital, Jacob Matthew, president and board member, National Air Cargo Group and Alan White, chief growth officer, National Air Cargo Group, welcomed the nurses and medical staff and presented them with flowers and specially designed commemorative mementos.

Staff members were also visited at their respective workstations, wards, intensive care units and presented with flowers and mementos. Nurses, doctors and the entire staff of the hospital were also treated to ice cream at a specially organised ‘ice cream truck’ outside the venue.

“We highly appreciate this gesture and our staff members looked forward to this year’s celebrations. We acknowledge the efforts of our team members and this is a true recognition for their service,” said Al Attar.

Commenting on the event, Matthew said: “Each year, we consider this as a privilege to honour and recognise the efforts of the nurses’ fraternity. These frontline workers are a source of hope and support, especially in this stressful global pandemic situation.” He added: “We salute their hard work, dedication and selfless service to humanity. We also appreciate the leadership of DHA and Rashid Hospital for joining hands with us to organise such a unique and meaningful initiative.”

The Middle East division of the United States-headquartered cargo airline had also donated 100,000 masks and gloves to Dubai Police during the pandemic.

Sharjah mall to honour 500 nurses

Meanwhile, a mall in Sharjah has announced that it will honour 500 nurses under the theme ‘Nurses are Superheroes’. “We sent out a message to our customers on social media channels, seeking nominations from nurses for the honouring ceremony. In two days, we received registrations from nurses working with more than 120 health-care establishments,” said Swavvab Ali, marketing manager of Safari Mall. He said most of the nurses, who have registered, are from Sharjah and Dubai. “They are from clinics, hospitals, COVID-centres and a couple of schools as well.”

The nurses of different nationalities will be honoured with special gifts on May 22 and 23. “We have also readied a canvas on which customers can stick comments appreciating the services of nurses known to them,” Ali added.

Tributes from Indian mission

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi paid tributes to the nursing community on the occasion. “It is said that it’s in the difficult times that real heroes emerge. The recent past has taught us how much the #healthcare workers like nurses mean to a society. On this #InternationalNursesDay we salute our brave heroes for their relentless service,” the mission tweeted.