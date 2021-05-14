Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Greece have established a safe travel corridor for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The two countries have also agreed to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates issued by health authorities.
Effective immediately in Greece and as of May 18 in the UAE, the quarantine-free travel corridor will ease the travel of vaccinated individuals holding vaccination certificates without the need to apply quarantine requirements upon arrival, while abiding by other precautionary measures adopted at each destination.
This step affirms the keenness of both countries to facilitate the movement of individuals, promote tourism, and achieve the desired goals of vaccination campaigns.
As per the new regulations, citizens and residents wishing to benefit from the quarantine-free travel corridor in both countries will be required to show documentation that they have received the last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with the approved applications or certificates issued by health authorities. Travellers can also present PCR laboratory test results through these applications.
This partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries is of high importance in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This cooperation and coordination also supports the efforts of the two countries to combat and overcome the pandemic.