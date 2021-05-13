1 of 14
U.S. states began using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to inoculate younger adolescents against COVID-19 after advisers to the CDC backed the plan in a unanimous vote.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 14
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, offering relief to parents eager to get their children back to schools and summer camps.
Image Credit: REUTERS
3 of 14
Grace Mondillo, 13, is prepared to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after Pennsylvania authorized the vaccine for those over 12-years-old at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 14
The youngest age previously approved for the Pfizer vaccine was 16 years old. | Grace Peterson is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 14
Esteban Vega waits to be inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 14
Cayla Crume is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 14
Aidan Mohl is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 14
Maddy Yoo is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19.
Image Credit: REUTERS
9 of 14
Registered Medical Assistant Melissa Dalton inoculates a teenager the Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19 in Decatur, Georgia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 14
Cooper Semrad, 15, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19.
Image Credit: REUTERS
11 of 14
Timothy Frilingos watches as his son, Paul Frilingos, 15, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19.
Image Credit: REUTERS
12 of 14
Family members look on as Jack Frilingos, 12, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19.
Image Credit: REUTERS
13 of 14
A teenager is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19.
Image Credit: REUTERS
14 of 14
Pfizer is running a separate vaccine trial in children as young as 6 months old, and has said it expects data on 2 to 11 year olds in September.
Image Credit: Reuters