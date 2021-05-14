Dubai: A department store in Deira was fined by Dubai Economy (DED) for violating COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, particularly not observing physical distancing guidelines, the DED has tweeted on Friday.
No shop, however, was ordered closed. The DED has reiterated its directives traders to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violation or harmful practices through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumer rights website.