MAYA: Maya is throwing the ultimate Cinco de Mayo party, complete with Mexican flavours and beverages, to give you a true taste of Mexico’s eclectic and delicious cuisine. On the menu, you’ll find guacamole and nachos, tostadas, flautas, tacos and more will be among the authentic dishes prepared by Maya’s celebrated chefs. Enjoy an Antojitos sharing platter and a pitcher of Mexican beverage for Dh195. Location: Maya Mexican Kitchen + Bar, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Cost: Dh195 per person including an Antojitos sharing platter and a pitcher of Mexican beverage When: Wednesday, May 5 from 7pm to 12am
MUCHACHAS: Lucky for us Cinco De Mayo falls on the same day as Muchachas' Taco o' clock deal, which offers unlimited Tacos for Dh99 every Wednesday night. Stop by Muchachas on Wednesdays from 7 pm onwards with your friends and loved ones and enjoy as many tacos as your stomach can handle. Location: Holiday Inn Express Al Safa. Cost: Dh99. When: Wednesday from 7pm onward.
HOTEL CARTAGENA: Hotel Cartagena have created a two-hour party menu of freely flowing Mexican beverages and homemade quesadillas. Served frozen, stirred or on the rocks the Mexican beverages come in spicy jalapeno, tropical pineapple and Habanero or refreshing watermelon; while quesadillas are stuffed with a choice of chicken, beef or veggies. This fun and flirty feast will take place on May 5 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm atop the JW Marriott Marquis with 360-degree views of the city and the dazzling Burj Khalifa. Once stepping out of the Black Panther, Hotel Cartagena’s private elevator, diners will enter an exuberant urban jungle complete with oversized birdcages, towering tropical plants, hanging lanterns and decorative trinkets left behind by esteemed hotel guests. Location: Hotel Cartagena, JW Marriott Marquis Cost: Dh220 per person When: Wednesday, May 5th from 6.30pm to 8.30pm
ZOCO: This year, ZOCO is all set to celebrate this grand Mexican festival with an All-Day Fiesta on Friday, May 7 from 1pm to 6pm. The Atrium’s Latin American & Mexican hotspot is bringing the hottest Mexican celebration to the heart of Al Habtoor City. For one day only, experience an all-day fiesta featuring authentic Mexican eats. Enjoy a range of Mexican apetizer, such as Chicken Pozole, Chorizo and Beans, Cheese Empanadas, Shrimp Quesadilla and Ceviche Tostada. For mains, indulge in ZOCO’s famous Carne Asada, Veracruzana Fish or the much-loved Chicken Pastor Tacos. Finally, end the afternoon with unlimited Churros and Vanilla ice cream. Location: Zoco, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City. Cost: The soft package, priced at Dh150, includes food with soft beverages, Dh250 including free-flow of selected beverages along with food When: Friday, May 7 from 1pm to 6pm
EGGSPECATION: Eggspectation has created two limited edition items to provide the city’s residents with a truly unique flavour this Cinco de Mayo. Crafted by Chef Rohan especially for this occasion, Eggspectations Fajitas are a choice of tender chicken or Angus Striploin beef with sauteed bell peppers, and onions, topped with cheddar cheese and served with chipotle chili sauce, guacamole, Pico de gallo and tortillas. The limited edition items are being made available for the very first time, for three days (May 4, 5 and 6) only , in-store for Cinc de Mayo. Celebrate Cinco De Mayo at Eggspectation with a sizzling pan of Mexican chicken or Angus Striploin beef fajitas for Dh69. Location: City Walk and JBR Cost: Dh69 for the special dish When: Friday, May 7 from 1pm to 6pm
MAIZ TACOS: Whether you are craving Tacos or just good Mexican foods, here are Cinco De Mayo dishes on the menu at Maiz that are essential for the fiesta. Start your meal with the Maiz Signature Guacamole with Chips. Then try their Birria Taco, which is a meat-stuffed shell loaded with cheese and fried to a slight crispy perfection. Served with beef broth on the side giving it an extra kick to give you the ultimate flavour fiesta. Or you can opt for the Elotos, a Mexican twist on the classic corn on the cobb. The street style corn is smothered in Maiz mayo mix then topped with cotija cheese. Or opt for the Pollo Burrito, a chicken is marinated in signature spices with rice, spicy pico de gallo, peppers, and onions. They all wrapped together in a flour tortilla with sour cream and queso. End the meal with Churros, because no party is a party without something sweet. Location: Maiz Tacos, Lakeshore Tower Cluster Y, JLT Cost: Starting from Dh25 When: Wednesday, May 5 from 12pm to 10pm
DISHTRICT: The fusion foodie concept has a bunch of Mexican inspired dishes you can enjoy during Cinco De Mayo. Their dishes with a Mexican twist include the Avocado, Edamame and Mango Chaat, a combination of the team’s favourite ingredients with a sweet and tangy sauce, the Tahini Nachos Chaat, an epic blend - Mexican tortilla chips with a Middle Easter dressing, the Cheesy Cheetos Elote, smoked Mexican corn on the cob dipped in hot Cheetos alfredo sauce. Location: Jumeirah 1, Dubai Cost: A la carte When: Wednesday, May 5 from 12pm to 11pm
DELIVEROO X TAQADO: For Cinco De Mayo this year, Deliveroo and Taqado have partnered to give away a unique Mexican treat to all customers on May 5. The team at Taqado Mexican Kitchen has handcrafted a brand new fusion item; Bolas de Furia in celebration of the occasion. Bolas de Furia are power balls made using dates, chillies, and nuts and are topped with chilli and chipotle to give consumers a powerful oomph that will last them throughout the day on Cinco De Mayo (May 5th). For every Taqado order placed via Deliveroo on the day, customers will receive a complimentary serving of Bolas de Furia.
TORO TORO: Toro Toro is going all out as it prepares to host its own Mexican fiesta, complete with two days of food, beverages, and plenty of fun for diners of all nationalities. Guests at the stylish venue will enjoy a festive atmosphere in honour of Mexico’s largest annual festival, with Toro Toro decorated in a colourful array of traditional Mexican pieces and party decorations. Guacamole can be ordered to the table for Dh60, tacos and margaritas are priced at Dh99. Small cactus plants will be given away in branded Toro Toro paper bags by hostesses and waitresses wearing traditional Mexican floral hairbands on both days. Location: Toro Toro, Grosvenor House Dubai Price: Dh99 per person including four tacos and two beverages When: Wednesday, May 5 and Thursday, May 6, from 7pm to 12am
