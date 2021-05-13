Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID 19 Vaccine, for children aged 12 -15 years.
The decision, which is in line with the National Vaccination Plan, has been taken based on the results of clinical studies, the strict evaluation followed for the emergency use permit, and the local evaluation in compliance with the approved regulations.
The move will further support the national efforts aiming at combating the COVID-19 pandemic and protect this age group, in line with the UAE’s proactive approach to safeguard the health and safety of all member of society.
Earlier, the ministry, the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC) and the Dubai Health Authority, launched a free vaccination campaign nationwide for all citizens and residents, as part of the country’s continuous efforts to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.
So far, more than 11 million doses of vaccine have been administrated across the country, fulfilling the announced goal of inoculating half of the eligible population by the end of March 2021.