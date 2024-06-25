Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the success of mediation efforts by the UAE in facilitating the exchange of 180 war captives between Russia and Ukraine.

The Ministry emphasized that this successful mediation, the fifth since the beginning of this year, is a result of the UAE leveraging its distinct ties and partnership with both sides, including its role as a reliable mediator between the parties.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation to the governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine for their cooperation in making the exchange process a success.

The Ministry also affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, stressing the importance of resorting to dialogue, de-escalation, and diplomacy as the only ways to resolve the conflict and mitigate the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis.