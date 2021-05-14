Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a call on Thursday from Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Bill Gates congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr and expressed his wishes of further progress and prosperity for the people of the UAE.
During the call, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation to step-up response to COVID-19, particularly in poor communities. They emphasised the need to strengthen collective efforts to ensure fair access to vaccines across the world, as an important step to reach global recovery.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked Bill Gates for his Eid greetings and underlined the UAE’s position, calling for global collaboration and solidarity to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its impacts.
Bill Gates lauded the UAE’s humanitarian role in helping many countries of the world, either by providing logistical support to deliver the vaccines or by supporting the concerned international organisations.
Read more
- COVID-19: UAE, Greece establish quarantine-free travel corridor
- How to maximise health benefits by avoiding feasting after fasting — Dubai experts offer guideline
- COVID-19: UAE approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds
- Video: A tribute to UAE’s frontline warriors on World Nursing Day
He also praised the UAE’s efficient approach in addressing COVID-19 by adopting strict, world-class preventive measures since the start of the pandemic and through the commitment demonstrated by the Emirati community and other residents in adhering to the precautionary measures to contain its spread.