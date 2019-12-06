No injuries reported but several stalls were damaged

Smoke rising from a parking lot in Al Nahda, Sharjah Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed/Gulf News

Sharjah: A fire broke out behind Sahara Centre in Sharjah on Friday morning, Sharjah Civil Defence have confirmed.

Several stalls for selling clothes were gutted by the blaze, which was first reported at 7.41am. The incident was over by 8.20am, said Civil Defence officials.

Firefighters from Samnan, Al Mina and Al Nahda Point were called to the incident but no injuries were reported.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from a parking lot in the Al Nahda area, Sharjah, at around 7.40am on Friday.

According to the initial information available, the smoke was rising from a parking lot in front of Sahara shopping mall.