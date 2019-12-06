Sharjah: A fire broke out behind Sahara Centre in Sharjah on Friday morning, Sharjah Civil Defence have confirmed.
Several stalls for selling clothes were gutted by the blaze, which was first reported at 7.41am. The incident was over by 8.20am, said Civil Defence officials.
Firefighters from Samnan, Al Mina and Al Nahda Point were called to the incident but no injuries were reported.
Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from a parking lot in the Al Nahda area, Sharjah, at around 7.40am on Friday.
According to the initial information available, the smoke was rising from a parking lot in front of Sahara shopping mall.
Police and Civil Defence were quick to arrive at the scene.