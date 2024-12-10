ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Israeli forces' seizure of the buffer zone in the Golan Heights, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Syrian state.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the occupation is in violation and contravention of international law, particularly the "Agreement of Disengagement" signed between Israel and Syria in 1974.