DAMASCUS: The Syrian rebels now in power in Damascus appointed Mohammed Al Bashir as head of a transitional government that will be in place until March 1, state media said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the rebels led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) seized the capital in a lightning offensive, toppling president Bashar Al Assad who fled the country.

“The general command has tasked us with running the transitional government until March 1,” said a statement attributed to Al Bashir on state television’s Telegram account, referring to him as “the new Syrian prime minister”.

Before being tapped for the role, he had been head of the rebels’ so-called Syrian Salvation Government (SSG) in northwest Syria and previously held the role of its development minister.

Also Tuesday, a source within the political affairs department of the SSG told AFP Al Bashir would head the transitional government.

The SSG, with its own ministries, departments, judicial and security authorities, was set up in the Idlib bastion in 2017 to assist people in the rebel-held area people cut off from government services.

It has since begun rolling out assistance in Aleppo, the first major city to fall from government hands after the rebels began their offensive.

Who is Al Bashir?

Mohammed Al Bashir’s political ascent reflects a blend of technical expertise, academic achievements, and revolutionary activism.

Born in the Jabal Zawiya region of Idlib in 1983, Al Bashir’s journey from an engineer to the leader of a contested government showcases the complex dynamics of Syria’s ongoing conflict.

Early life and education

Al Bashir’s academic foundation is deeply rooted in his technical and legal education.

He graduated from the University of Aleppo in 2007 with a degree in electrical and electronic engineering, specialising in communications.

His pursuit of knowledge continued beyond his engineering background; In 2010, he completed an advanced English language course offered by Syria’s Ministry of Education.

Image Credit: AFP

Years later, in 2021, he diversified his expertise further by earning a degree in Sharia and Law with honours from the University of Idlib.

He also holds certifications in administrative planning and project management from the Syrian International Academy for Training, Languages, and Consulting.

This diverse educational background has informed his pragmatic approach to governance.

Career before politics Before his political career, Al Bashir worked as an engineer for the Syrian Gas Company, where he supervised the construction of a gas plant.

However, the eruption of Syria’s uprising in 2011 marked a turning point. Al Bashir left his government job to join the ranks of the opposition, participating actively in the revolutionary movement.

This decision aligned him with the broader insurgent efforts against the Al Assad regime and cemented his position as a key figure in opposition-held territories.

Political ascension

Al Bashir began his political career as the Minister of Development and Humanitarian Affairs in the SSG from 2022 to 2023.

During this period, he was instrumental in addressing humanitarian needs and coordinating development projects in the war-torn northwest of Syria.

His performance earned him a reputation for competence, ultimately leading to his election as prime minister in January 2024 by the Shura Council, the legislative body of the SSG. The election process, as detailed by members of the Shura Council, involved a rigorous vetting of candidates.

Al Bashir’s qualifications, revolutionary history, and commitment to modernization played a crucial role in his selection. His campaign emphasized the implementation of e-government systems and automation of administrative services, promising a more efficient governance model for opposition-held territories.

Achievements and policies as PM

Since assuming office, Al Bashir has focused on pragmatic governance and infrastructure development. His administration reduced real estate fees, eased planning regulations, and initiated consultations to expand Idlib City’s zoning plan.

These measures aimed to stimulate economic activity and improve living conditions in areas under SSG control. Al Bashir’s leadership was also tested during the Northwestern Syria offensive in late 2024, during which HTS and other rebel groups captured Aleppo.

In a press conference, he framed the offensive as a necessary response to the Syrian regime’s attacks on civilians, which had displaced tens of thousands of people. Following the fall of the Al Assad regime in December 2024, Al Bashir travelled to Aleppo to oversee the reopening of government offices, signaling his commitment to stability and continuity.

Vision for the future