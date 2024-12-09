Al Bashir will form a government to manage the transition period, the report said, without providing further details.

Al Bashir, a trained engineer, is the head of a quasi-government set up in 2017 by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, an Islamist group that ousted Al Assad’s government over the weekend.

The administration was headquartered in Idlib to govern the northwestern Syrian city and other territories controlled by HTS.

The move came after a meeting between Al Bashir, HTS’s leader Ahmed Al Sharaa and current Prime Minister Ghazi Al Jalali, according to Arabiya TV.

Syria parliament says ‘supports people’s will’

Meanwhile, Syria’s parliament said it supports the will of the people to build a new country.

“December 8th was a historic day in the lives of all Syrians. We support the will of the people to build a new Syria towards a better future governed by law and justice,” parliament, formerly pro-Al Assad, said in a statement carried by SANA - the state news agency whose logo on Telegram now bears the three stars of the rebel flag.

Chemical weapons

At the Hague, the United Nations chemical watchdog OPCW said it had warned Syrian authorities to make sure suspected stockpiles of chemical weapons were safe.