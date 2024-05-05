Sharjah: Residents searching for a property to rent in Sharjah should use the official online rental map provided by the municipality as a guide to narrow down their options, a top official has advised.

Abdullah Al Shuhail, director of the Rental Regulation Department of Sharjah City Municipality, said the map, which is available on the municipality’s website (shjmun.gov.ae), can search by location or the average rental value of the type of property being considered, among other categories.

Abdullah Al Shuhail “This contributes to saving time and effort and limiting [narrowing down] the options available for the tenant with complete ease,” Al Suhail added.

He noted that current rental values can be known through this map, as it is built on the rental contracts entered into the system, in addition to updating the platform on a daily basis based on the contracts certified in the rental contracts system. The values, which vary from one area to another according to several standards and considerations, are also derived from the latest available real estate market data.

Attest your tenancy contract

The director also explained that the municipality regulates the rental relationship between the landlord and the tenant through rental contracts that are attested to become a legally recognised document guaranteeing the rights of both parties in accordance with all applicable laws in the emirate.