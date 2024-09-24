Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) announced today, September 24, that it has processed 19,772 status adjustment transactions for violators through 86 Amer service centres in Dubai, since the start of the grace period for residency law violators in the UAE which began on September 1.

The completed transactions included services such as residency renewal, status adjustment, departure permits, lost document services, and providing necessary consultations to facilitate the procedures. So far, the Directorate has managed to adjust the status of 19,772 individuals, while 7,401 exit permits have been issued for violators wishing to return to their home countries.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri In this regard, Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, stated: “The Amer centres are working diligently to achieve the goals of the initiative by offering the best possible services, whether through guidance and counselling or by expediting the necessary procedures to adjust the status of violators. The ongoing cooperation between the Directorate and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security [ICP] significantly contributes to enhancing community security and achieving the desired stability.”

He added: “We are committed to providing full support to anyone wishing to regularize their status, whether through the services offered by Amer centres or through our specialised team, which strives to facilitate the process smoothly and flexibly.”

The Directorate invites individuals to visit the Amer centres or contact the 24-hour helpline at 8005111 for more information and support, where a dedicated team is available around the clock to assist and provide necessary help.

Exit permit holders must leave

Meanwhile, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) , emphasised the necessity to adhere to the validity period of the exit permit, which is set at 14 days.

In a press statement, it explained that individuals granted an exit permit must depart before the permit expires or before the grace period ends, even if the permit's validity expires during that time.

It also warned that all previous fines and restrictions would be automatically reinstated if they fail to leave within the grace period, which ends on October 31.

ICP clarified that in order for violators who wish to rectify their situation by leaving the country without receiving a re-entry ban stamp, they must have a valid passport or a valid return document.

It advised violators intending to rectify their situation by leaving the country to book their travel tickets after completing the exit permit procedures.

The Authority gave violators of the country’s entry and residency laws the choice to either leave without having the entry ban stamp placed on their passports or to rectify their status and legally remain in the country.

On September 1, the ICP began implementing a two-month grace period exempting violators of the foreign entry and residency systems from fines, until October 30. Thousands of violators have already submitted requests to adjust their status in the past three weeks, either by settling their residency status or by leaving.

Regarding the conditions for settling the status of a violating partner of a company or investor who wishes to leave, the Authority clarified that they must first complete the procedures for canceling the establishment’s file in the authority's systems before applying to leave.

Service channels

ICP has facilitated easy and accessible procedures for rectifying and adjusting the status of violators. They can submit their requests through the authority's electronic and smart channels, as well as approved typing (customer service) centers, without needing to visit service centers unless notified to do so for biometric fingerprinting.

The services offered include issuing exit permits, renewing residency, issuing residency permits for newborns in the country, issuing new visas (for work or residency), adjusting status to a valid visa, and issuing a residency for visa violators (for work or residency).

The Authority warned against failing to take advantage of the grace period, confirming that the law will be enforced, and fines and fees will be imposed on violators who do not rectify their status during the specified period. It urged them to take advantage of the grace period to benefit from the exemptions and opportunities to adjust their status, enabling them to legally reside in the country after securing employment or leave without fines.

It also confirmed reliance on travel documents issued by embassies and consulates for violators wishing to leave the country, provided that the information matches the details of the residency record.

Excluded from amnesty