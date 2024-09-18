Integrating job opportunities within this initiative represents a significant step that enhances social cohesion and supports the economic empowerment of individuals, contributing to a more prosperous and stable society.

GDRFA Dubai said it is maintaining a high degree of flexibility in implementing the initiative, allowing it to provide innovative solutions that align with the goals of achieving community integration.

As many as 22 companies have committed to support the campaign and contribute to its objectives, with 80 additional companies expressing their willingness to join the initiative in the future. This growing support from companies highlights their eagerness to participate in the humanitarian initiatives led by the UAE, reaffirming their dedication to assist individuals in regularising their status and living and working with dignity. The commitment stems from their social responsibility and desire to contribute to enhancing community stability.

Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said here is a noticeable increase in the number of companies interested in joining the initiative, which further enhances opportunities for collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve the project’s objectives.

Lieutenant General Al Marri said: “The criteria for selecting individuals include educational qualifications, professional experience, personal skills, and professional certificates if available, in addition to passing the interviews and tests set by the companies.”

Major General Salah Al Qamzi, Assistant Director General of Dubai’s Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector, highlighted the inspiring success stories that have emerged from the initiative, stressing that these stories embody the administration’s commitment to providing a supportive and empowering environment for residents in Dubai.

He stated, “Each success story is a testament to our ongoing efforts to support individuals through training and development programmes aimed at ensuring the stability of new employees and enabling them to achieve professional success.”

These efforts are distinguished by their flexibility in offering a wide range of job opportunities that go beyond traditional sectors, maximising the chances for as many individuals as possible to benefit. Employment fields include construction, transportation and logistics services, domestic labour, industry and restaurants, broadening the scope of available opportunities for job seekers.

Participating companies are committed to providing a comprehensive package of benefits, such as competitive salaries, health insurance, housing and paid leave, alongside training and professional development programmes that enhance employee skills. Additionally, some companies adopt extra support initiatives, including mentorship and guidance programmes, financial support on specific occasions, and covering educational expenses for employees’ children, aiming to create a stable and balanced work environment.

In support of its ongoing efforts to enhance economic and social stability, GDRFA Dubai continues to expand its network of collaboration with the private sector, aiming to increase job opportunities and create an integrated environment that brings together various sectors. The initiative has shown remarkable success, with a 100 per cent satisfaction rate among the individuals who have been employed, reflecting its ability to effectively meet the needs of beneficiaries and improve their quality of life.