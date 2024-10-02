Dubai: The Great Arab Minds Award has officially opened the call for entries for its second edition starting today, Wednesday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his X account to share the announcement.
“Brothers and sisters, a year ago, we launched the Great Arab Minds Award — a monumental initiative designed to honour exceptional Arab individuals within their communities and families, while strengthening their confidence in their potential and capabilities,” he said.
“The Great Arab Minds Award is a seed we plant today for a brighter future. While we are immensely proud of the Arab world’s historical achievements, it is just as important to empower the Arab individual in shaping the future. Today [October 2], we begin accepting entries for the second edition of this prestigious award.”