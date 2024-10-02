“Brothers and sisters, a year ago, we launched the Great Arab Minds Award — a monumental initiative designed to honour exceptional Arab individuals within their communities and families, while strengthening their confidence in their potential and capabilities,” he said.

“The Great Arab Minds Award is a seed we plant today for a brighter future. While we are immensely proud of the Arab world’s historical achievements, it is just as important to empower the Arab individual in shaping the future. Today [October 2], we begin accepting entries for the second edition of this prestigious award.”