Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will begin an official visit to France on Monday, his first official state visit after assuming office on May 14, 2022.

French President's advisers said that Emmanuel Macron is pleased with Sheikh Mohamed’s first state visit since he was elected the President on May 14, the Élysée Palace said in a statement.

Sheikh Mohammed will discuss friendship ties and prospects for cooperation and joint action in various fields, particularly in the areas of future energy, climate change and advanced technology. The two leaders will discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the educational, cultural and space sectors in light of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two sides will also discuss the latest regional and international developments of interest to the two countries, and ways to enhance security and stability in the region.

The Elysee Palace said Sheikh Mohammed’s choice of visiting France is a strong emblematic gesture that underscores the strength and durability of the Franco-UAE strategic partnership and the rapprochement of the two countries.

The visit also comes amid exceptional international and regional circumstances in view of the conflicts in Ukraine and the stalled nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Sheikh Mohamed’s visit is the second state visit by a UAE President to France after the visit of the late Sheikh Zayed in 1991 during the reign of François Mitterrand, the Elysee Palace said in its statement.

The visit begins on Monday morning as Sheikh Mohammed is scheduled to arrive at the Invalides Palace where he will be received by Sebastian Licorno, Minister of Armed Forces.

An official and military honouring ceremony will be accorded to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed who will be received at the Elysee Palace by Macron at 12:30 pm local time (14:30 UAE time). A lunch banquet will be hosted by Macron in honour of France's great guest.

The talks will touch on ways to deepen the strategic partnership, which was discussed during the French President's Gulf tour at in December 2021, particularly in the areas of security, defence, energy and future technologies.

The two leaders will focus on stepping efforts to bolster joint action that supports a collective responsibility to address several of the greatest challenges facing the world today, including future energy, climate change, and technology. In addition, the two nations will continue to strengthen ties across culture, education and space, as well as deepen cooperation in addressing global challenges, particularly responding to the global energy crisis and accelerating climate transformations.

The two leaders are scheduled to discuss joint efforts to achieve regional stability and security, as well as regional issues in light of the current exceptional international situation.

The talks will also include issues of common concern, particularly security issues, the fight against terrorism, and strengthening dialogue on regional issues.

The implications of the war in Ukraine on global energy will also be addressed. An energy partnership agreement and climate agreement will be signed during the visit.

Economic contracts on energy, transportation and waste treatment will also be signed, while the purchase agreement for a Squadron of French Helicopters (12 Caracal aircraft) and a massive deal of 80 Rafale fighters worth $19 billion will also be pursued.

On Monday afternoon, His Highness is scheduled to meet with Senate President Gérard Larchier.

At 9:15pm local time (11:15pm (UAE time), Macron and his wife will host a dinner banquet in honour of Sheikh Mohamed at the Grand Trianon Palace in Versailles. Almost100 high-profile French figures are expected to attend the dinner, including the speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate, former French presidents, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, ministers, heads of major companies and French scientific, cultural, research and sports figures.