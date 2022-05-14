1 of 23
Sheikh Zayed with Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nayhan in 2001.The Federal Supreme Council unanimously elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates. The Council held a meeting on Saturday at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Mohamed gives the opening speech at the open day for Al Kindi Primary School in Abu Dhabi in April 1971.
Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan with new pilot graduates at the graduation ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi in 1994.
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan with his sons, Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Hazza' Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 1974.
Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan touches the protective shield of UAE soldier during his tour outside the UAE miltary field hospital in Kosovo in 2000.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, presents the Order of the Mother of the Nation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence during the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Awards for Excellence and Social Creativity, at Emirates Palace in 2017
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives the Giving Ambassadors Program team who volunteered in several countries under the supervision of the Ministry of Education in 2019.
Sheikh Mohamed inspects the UAE's forces in Kuwait on March 18, 2003.
Sheikh Mohamed during an inspection visit to Zat Al Salasel primary girls school in 2007.
Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the launch of a new space mission to explore Venus and 7 asteroids in the solar system, in the latest in a series of missions that fall under the projects of the 50 in 2021.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan speaks with martyrs' children, who have excelled in school, during a Sea Palace barza in October, 2017.. Seen with their family members and teachers.
Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan watches the closing ceremony during joint military manoeuvres between the UAE and the French army in the desert of Abu Dhabi May 2, 2012.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a visit to Strata Manufacturing PJSC, at Al Ain International airport.
Former US President Barack Obama talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a working dinner at the Nuclear Security Summit in the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., April 12, 2010.
Sheikh Mohamed inspects the Grenadier Guards in London, Britain, September 16, 2021.
A student from Eutan Tarawa Ieta Junior Secondary School in Kiribati, hugs Mohamed Bin Zayed after receiving the Zayed Sustainability Prize in Abu Dhabi in 2020.
Alyazia, a nine-year-old girl with autism has her wish to meet Sheikh Mohamed granted, when Sheikh Mohamed visits Al Muna School in Abu Dhabi in 2011.
In 2013 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received at Al Bahr Palace Pakistani girl, Malala Yousafzai, who was attacked in her village of Mingora, over calling for girls' education. On her way to perform Omrah rituals, Malala stopped over in Abu Dhabi to thank the UAE and Sheikh Mohamed for their assistance and support during her ordeal, noting that Sheikh Mohamed's role highlights the humanitarian aspects of Islamic religion teachings.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave to the crowd as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, looks on as they leave after attending the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi in 2017.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attends a reception hosted by King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques during an official visit to Saudi Arabia in 2017.
Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan inspects at the 2019 International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stand for a photograph with Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom wearing EXPO 2020 wristband, during a reception, at 10 Downing Street.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visits Wahat Al Karama, a memorial dedicated to the memory of UAE�s National Heroes in honour of their sacrifice and in recognition of their heroism.
