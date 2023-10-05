Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday met with a delegation of teachers from across the UAE on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.
The President commended the vital role that teachers play in nurturing and inspiring young people. He highlighted the importance of teachers in helping future generations to develop and thrive.
Sheikh Mohamed also reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that providing high quality of education throughout the country as it remains a priority for the UAE.
Referring to the diverse nationalities of the participating teachers, Sheikh Mohamed said they are valuable asset to their respective home countries and that the UAE was privileged to welcome them. The teachers expressed their pleasure to be invited to the meeting and thanked His Highness and the UAE leadership for their ongoing support for the education sector and its continued improvement.
The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.