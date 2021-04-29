The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has reduced the fees for 44 of its services by as much as 50 per cent. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: To boost food security and encourage people to become agricultural entrepreneurs, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has announced on Thursday that it will reduce the fees for 44 of its services by as much as 50 per cent and waive the fees for another six services, beginning May 1. MoCCAE added the move — in line with Cabinet Resolution No 30 of 2021 — will stimulate business activities in sectors under the Ministry and increase customer happiness.

“The service fee reduction is part of MoCCAE’s integrated approach to enhancing national food security, streamlining the food supply chain, increasing local agricultural production and encouraging young people to become agricultural entrepreneurs. Minimising the financial burden on investors in the food sector will assist them in expanding their businesses,” Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said in a statement sent to Gulf News.

He added: “Teams from the ministry met with investors and farmers to explore the challenges they face in their work, and identify effective solutions. This has helped us determine which services to target in our fee restructuring drive to improve business continuity.”

Al Nuaimi also highlighted the impact of digital transformation in enabling MoCCAE to reduce fees and provide its services around the clock. Aside from livestock import and export, other services that will have reduced fees include: Horse import, falcon import and export, pet import, veterinary products and companies, animal consignments, fertiliser and pesticide trade, agricultural consignments and practise of specialised professions and activities.

Services with 50+ per cent fee reduction

Issuance or renewal of a licence to open a veterinary product company or a livestock farm has been reduced from Dh5,000 to Dh2,000. The fee for analysis of pesticide residues in local plant products has been lowered from Dh500 to Dh200 per sample.

The fees for the release of consignments of reptiles and select other species is down from Dh100 to just Dh10 per animal.

The fees for the release of agricultural product consignments has been lowered from Dh500 to Dh200.

Issuance of import permits for broodstock and larvae, live animals and birds, hatching eggs and veterinary products has been reduced from Dh300 to Dh100.

Release of import permits for animal feed and fodder, pesticides, and active substances, and licences to trade in locally manufactured fertilisers and agricultural conditioners is also down from Dh500 to Dh100.

Fee for the issuance of a Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES) certificate to import, export or re-export falcons has been lowered from Dh300 to Dh75 per bird. Also, the fee for the release of a falcon consignment at borders has been set at Dh50 per bird, compared to Dh200 earlier. Fee for the issuance of a falcon passport is down from Dh500 to Dh200.

Services with waived fees

Among the services with waived fees are the registration and testing of a new plant variety (previously Dh10,000 each). The waiver will encourage the cultivation of new varieties, according to MoCCAE.

The release of sheep and goat consignments (previously Dh100 per head) as well as cow and buffalo consignments (previously Dh200 per head) is likewise waived to boost local livestock production through the import of new strains for breeding.

Moreover, the fee for the permit to use the Organic logo for organic products (previously Dh5,000) has been waived to promote organic agriculture.

MoCCAE noted Cabinet Resolution No 30 of 2021 also exempts customers from late payment of fines that were previously imposed by Cabinet Resolution No 14 of 2014. It also exempts research centres and laboratories from paying for permits for the import, export, release, and lab analysis of samples used for research and diagnostic purposes. Furthermore, it exempts small enterprises subsidised by the federal or local government from service fees.

