The Mubadala and MBZ Fund joint initiative has formed a $1.5 million fund for conservation of global flora and fauna. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: To support conservation initiatives around the world, a three-year partnership with $1.5 million (Dh5.51 million) annual fund has been formed by Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company in association with the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund (MBZ Fund).

The initiative will be directed towards protecting endangered flora and fauna in Africa and Asia, with focus on countries where Mubadala has portfolio companies, including Guinea, Indonesia, Thailand — and some of the world’s biodiversity hotspots.

The announcement was made by Mubadala on Wednesday, on the eve of Earth Day, an annual event happening on April 22 to demonstrate global solidarity for environmental protection.

Mubadala noted that the partnership is focused on mitigating the threats to endangered species and their habitats in Guinea, Indonesia and Thailand. Image Credit: Supplied

Biodiversity conservation

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, the MBZ Fund managing director, said: “The importance of biodiversity conservation is a priority for countries across the globe and we are excited to enter this strategic partnership with Mubadala to tackle this issue.

“With this agreement, we are retaining and restoring endangered species globally, thereby underscoring the importance of the private sector in protecting our ecosystems and paving the way for a better future for the next generations. This strategic relationship will also contribute to positioning Abu Dhabi regionally and globally as a leader in combining corporate and conservation funding to make a tangible difference worldwide,” Al Mubarak explained.

In Indonesia, funds will go towards supporting the marine ecosystem. Image Credit: Supplied

Ahmed Al Calily, chief strategy and risk officer at Mubadala, added: “As a responsible global investor, we care deeply about the communities we operate in and are proud to partner with MBZ Fund, based on its history and legacy in protecting endangered species around the globe.” He added: “This new partnership will further strengthen our existing community investment programmes and help our efforts to address critical issues such as biodiversity and species conservation, which are aligned with our commitment to making long-term sustainable decisions that positively impact local and global communities,” he continued.

In Thailand, the support will focus on migratory wading birds such and their mud-flat and mangrove habitats in the northern Gulf of Thailand. Image Credit: Supplied

Protecting endangered species

Mubadala noted that the partnership is focused on mitigating the threats to endangered species and their habitats in Guinea, Indonesia and Thailand. In Guinea, funds will be directed towards preserving endangered marine species, including the critically-endangered marine turtles, Atlantic humpback dolphin (Sousa teuszii), and the African manatee (Trichechus senegalensis).

In Guinea, the fund will be directed towards preserving endangered marine species, including the critically-endangered marine turtles, Atlantic humpback dolphin and the African manatee. Image Credit: Supplied

In Indonesia, funds will go towards supporting the marine ecosystem — in particular the coral reefs and seagrass in the Makasaar Strait, as well as terrestrial ecosystems through wildcat conservation in Aceh Province.

In Thailand, the support will focus on migratory wading birds such as the Spotted greenshank (Tringa guttifer) and their mud-flat and mangrove habitats in the northern Gulf of Thailand. The initiative will also protect the Smooth-coated otter (Lutrogale perspicillata), as well as other freshwater species located at Kaeng Krachan National Park.

What is MBZ Fund?