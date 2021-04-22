1 of 16
Al Qudra lake, a man-made lake located in the middle of the Seih Al Salam desert near Bab Al Shams, is home to over 180 species of birds. It is not uncommon to sight gazelles and desert foxes in the area. The lake has become a weekend spot for people to camp and enjoy nature.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
There are plenty of freeroaming wildlife animals like Foxes, the Arabian Oryx, Arabian Gazelles, Rabbits, Owls and several desert plants.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Hundreds of migratory birds have taken shelter in this beautiful lake.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The lake has been created and managed by Dubai Municipality as part of a project to green part of the desert in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A duck swims with ducklings in the Al Qudra lake.
Image Credit: AFP
A gazelle eats grass in the Al Qudra lake.
Image Credit: AFP
Birds sighted in the lake include the Glossy Ibis, Caspian Plover, Sanderling, Ruddy Turnstone, Gull-billed Tern that prefer coastal areas. Migratory birds include the Eurasian wryneck, Starlings, eagles and falcons.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
An Egyptian goose.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
An aerial view of Al Qudra desert and lakes.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Spread over 10 hectares in the middle of the Saih Al Salam Desert, the man-made Qudra Lake is supplied with sewage treated water by the Jebel Ali sewage treatment plant of Dubai Municipality.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
The periphery of the Lakes is covered with several indigenous and exotic trees planted by the Dubai Municipality. Among them are Ghaf Prosopis cineraria, Acacia Ehrenberghiana Acacia farnesiana, Acacia A arabica, Ziziphus spinachristi, Ziziphus jujuba, Albizzia lebbek, Pithecellobium dulcis, Parkinsonia aculeata to name a few.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Black-winged Stilt chicks swim.
Image Credit: AFP
Western Marsh Harrier.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A bird perched on a branch in the Al Qudra lake.
Image Credit: AFP
Flamingos walking across Al Qudra Lake.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News